Bribery scandal: Agyarko must step aside – STRANEK

A think tank, Strategic Thinkers Network (STRANEK), says it strongly believes that the allegations of bribery by Agyarko to the appointment committee has become murkier and is calling on the minister for energy to step aside.

“From our detailed observation as a think tank and our believe in the President of Ghana per his promise to fight corruption to the latter, we call on H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo to call on his Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko to step aside”.

The group says its time to exhibit zero-tolerance for corruption and “this exemplary position can only be shown by the first gentleman of the land”.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director Nii Tettey Tetteh, it reads “at a juncture where a petition has been issued for investigation on the bribery issue to go on, it is only proper and prudent for the President to show concern on the fight against bribery and corruption. The best way to do that is to withdraw Agyarko’s appointment to save his government from being tagged as corrupt and full of ministers who engage in bribery”.

Our mission to at all times provide practical recommendations on issues concerning governance for the benefit of this country is the reason why we are making this clarion call on the Minister of Energy to step aside or the President must stamp his feet to urge Boakye Agyarko to step aside.

The group recommend that until allegations pertaining bribery are cleared, President Akufo-Addo should not allow Boakye Agyarko into his government.

