Bradley Lowery: Sunderland players visit terminally ill boy in hospital

Terminally ill Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery was visited in hospital by the club’s players on Thursday.

The five-year-old, from Blackhall Colliery near Hartlepool, won December’s goal of the month award and was recently a mascot at Everton.

Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013 and his mother says he has only months to live.

Last year £700,000 was raised for him and treatment has now begun in hospital in a bid to prolong his life.

Everton pledged £200,000 to the cause in September, when Bradley was mascot for Sunderland’s home fixture with the Toffees at the Stadium of Light.

Bradley loves @IAmJermainDefoe he didn’t want him to leave today and fell asleep cuddling into him #specialbond #bestfriends pic.twitter.com/sn2symKhdv — Bradley Lowery (@Bradleysfight) February 9, 2017

.@Bradleysfight The Lads loved catching up with him 😍 pic.twitter.com/43CZkEPbFo — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 9, 2017

