Bradley Lowery: Sunderland players visit terminally ill boy in hospital
Terminally ill Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery was visited in hospital by the club’s players on Thursday.
The five-year-old, from Blackhall Colliery near Hartlepool, won December’s goal of the month award and was recently a mascot at Everton.
Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013 and his mother says he has only months to live.
Last year £700,000 was raised for him and treatment has now begun in hospital in a bid to prolong his life.
Everton pledged £200,000 to the cause in September, when Bradley was mascot for Sunderland’s home fixture with the Toffees at the Stadium of Light.
Bradley loves @IAmJermainDefoe he didn’t want him to leave today and fell asleep cuddling into him #specialbond #bestfriends pic.twitter.com/sn2symKhdv
— Bradley Lowery (@Bradleysfight) February 9, 2017
Love you little man ❤ #bestfriends https://t.co/hw1YtwQjZ2
— Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) February 9, 2017
.@Bradleysfight The Lads loved catching up with him 😍 pic.twitter.com/43CZkEPbFo
— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 9, 2017
