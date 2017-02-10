Bolga All Stars eyes Dwarfs scalp

Bolga All Stars Chief Executive Officer Musah Basit Paawile says his side is ready for the commencement of the Ghana Premier League.

The 2016/17 Ghana Premier is schedule to start this weekend (11-12/02/17) across the various league centres..

The newly promoted Premier League side head to the Cape Coast Stadium to take on Ebusua Dawrfs in week one of the Ghana Premier League.

The Bolgatanga based side has been preparing for life in the elite division of Ghana football with chains of friendly matches and speaking to the club official website WWW.Basfconline.com Paawile said the ‘Stars of the East’ are ready for the start of the season.

“Yes, we are ready for the start of the season. We have registered 24 players so far and the players are all in shape for the commencement of the season.

“We know it will be a long season for us especially when we will be most travelled team in the league.” he noted.

Mr. Paawile however said the distance the team will cover for league matches won’t be a barrier to their quest for success.

“We are not perturbed by the distance we will cover, we will always make sure we leave early for our away matches so the players can have enough rest for such games”.

Bolga All Stars will trek to Cape Coast to face Ebusua Dwarfs in the season opener and Basit said the club will be aiming for a good start to their campaign.

“The Dwarfs game will be a difficult one but we are gunning for a positive start to the season and will be going all out to achieve a good result, either a win or draw will be good for us and we will be aiming at securing such feat”. He added.

The ‘Stars of the East’ inked their names into the history books as the first club from the Upper East Region to qualify for the Ghanaian elite league after winning Zone 1 of the Division One League last season.