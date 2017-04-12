Boko Haram ‘plot to attack UK and US embassies foiled’

Nigeria’s spy agency says it thwarted a plot by militant Islamist group Boko Haram to attack the UK and US embassies in the capital Abuja.

Six people were arrested last month in connection with the plot, the Department of State Services (DSS) added.

There has been no independent confirmation of the agency’s claim.

Boko Haram, which is linked to the Islamic State group, has carried out an insurgency in Nigeria since 2009.

At least 21 people were killed when it carried out a car bomb attack on the UN headquarters in Abuja in 2011.

In a statement, the DSS said a 20-year-old Boko Haram was arrested in north-eastern Yobe state on 22 March.

“He confessed his involvement in executing the sinister activities of the group.

