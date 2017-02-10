Bidoungchallenge: Cameroon footballers bow to president

When footballers from Cameroon’s national team met their president after winning the Africa Cup of Nations, they saw how low they could bow while shaking his hand.

They were taking part in the #BidoungChallenge, named after the sports minister who was ridiculed for taking an exaggerated bow when he met President Paul Biya in December.

Thousands of people have tweeted their own versions since.

But this is believed to be the first time since Sports Minister Pierre Ismael Bidoung Mpkatt’s deep bow that anyone has recreated the moment with the president himself.

The footballers managed to bow much lower than Mr Bidoung and the broadcast of the footballers’ meeting also showed they also got to bow low to President Biya’s wife, Chantal.

She seemed to take it in good spirits, applauding when a footballer bowed low to her husband before approaching her.

The president also appeared to be laughing with the footballers.

In December ordinary Cameroonians started seeing if they could get any lower that the sports minister: