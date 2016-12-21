Berlin attacks: Is Trump inciting Christians against ‘The Islamic State’?

President elect of the United States of America has accused the Islamic state(ISIS) of slaughtering Christians as part of their global jihad.

“Isis and other Islamist terrorists continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad” Trump said

Mr. Trump condemned the attack in Berlin, after a driver ploughed a lorry through a crowded Christmas market in the centre of Berlin.

In a message sent to console the German people, he said “Our hearts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victims of today’s horrifying terror attack in Berlin,” Mr Trump said. “Innocent civilians were murdered in the streets as they prepared to celebrate the Christmas holiday.”

On Twitter, he elaborated on his warning, adding;

“Today there were terror attacks in Turkey, Switzerland, and Germany – and it is only getting worse,” he wrote. “The civilised world must change thinking!”

Today there were terror attacks in Turkey, Switzerland and Germany – and it is only getting worse. The civilized world must change thinking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2016

Could Trump be inciting Christians against the Islamic State?

In a quick response, German officials have warned against using such extreme language before police could confirm the reason behind the incident.

“I don’t want to use the word ‘attack’ yet at the moment, although a lot speaks for it,” said Germany’s interior minister Thomas de Maizière.

“There is a psychological effect in the whole country of the choice of words here, and we want to be very, very cautious and operate close to the actual investigation results, not with speculation.” Germany’s interior minister Thomas de Maizière added.