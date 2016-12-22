Berlin attack: Tunisian fugitive ‘had been under surveillance’

A Europe-wide manhunt is under way for the Tunisian man wanted for the lorry attack on a Christmas market in Berlin in which 12 people were killed.

Anis Amri, 24, had been monitored earlier this year on suspicion of planning a robbery in order to pay for guns but surveillance was lifted for lack of evidence.

Before entering Germany, he had served four years for arson in Italy.

Monday evening’s attack also left 49 people injured.

A European arrest warrant was issued after Amri’s residence permit was found in the cab of the lorry that left a trail of carnage at the market near west Berlin’s most famous shopping street, the Kurfuerstendamm.

The German authorities warn he could be armed and dangerous and are offering a reward of up to €100,000 (£84,000; $104,000) for information leading to his arrest.

It is thought Amri may have been injured in a struggle with the Polish driver of the lorry, found murdered in the cab.

On Thursday morning there were reports of police raids in the western city of Dortmund. Two apartments were searched and four people arrested, local media reported.

Amri was reported by the Ruhrnachrichten news website to have lived in Dortmund from time to time. Residents at one block of flats recognised him from photos and said he had spent time with a German of Serbian origin who was detained last month on suspicion of supporting the so-called Islamic State (IS) group, Ruhrnachrichten said.

BBC