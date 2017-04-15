Barcelona legend Xavi: I’d buy back Daniel Alves

Barcelona legend Xavi feels they’re missing Juventus fullback Dani Alves.Alves was part of the Juve team which thumped Barca in this week’s Champions League clash.

“Obviously I would bring back Dani Alves,” Xavi said. “He decided to leave but for me he is the best right-back in the world at the moment. Barça miss him a lot.”

Xavi, now playing in Qatar, also spoke about Alves’ Juventus team-mate Paulo Dybala.

He added: “He’s the Juve player with most talent. [Gonzalo] Higuain can also score a goal at any moment, but I think the most talented player at Juve is Dybala.

“He would be a good option for Barça in the future. But it’s difficult because Barcelona right now have practically the best players in the world and it’s difficult to get in the team [up front].”

