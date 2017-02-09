AUDIO:Nana Aba, Dumas Et al Can’t Marry- Counselor Lutterodt

Pastor and Controversial Counselor, George Lutterodt has stated categorically that Nana Aba Anamoah, journalist and television host and her colleague Jocelyn Dumas can never marry.

According to him, both have reached an “MFS’ stage and must just be satisfied with where they are and not venture into marriage.

“Can Nana Aba Marry, who will marry Jocelyn Dumas. They have reached the MFS stage. I am also telling you that anybody gospel musician will marry a prophet or Man of God, the marriage will collapse”

Source: mynewsgh.com