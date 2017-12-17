Audio: Nelson Welcomes Delegates

The Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser(ag) of the ruling New Patriotic and the Regional Director of Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Mr. Nelson Owusu Ansah has welcomed all party members who have traveled from far and near to Kumasi for the party’s extraordinary conference slated for today.

According to the NPP Youth Organiser, all arrangements have been done to give the delegates a befitting Congress and to let them feel at home.

He also used the opportunity to wish all those who are on the way traveling mercies.

Nelson Owusu Ansah also assured all delegates that their safety within the Kumasi metropolis is assured since the party has put enough measures in place to ensure that.

