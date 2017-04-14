Audio: We need ready market for agric produce – 2014 best farmer admonishes

Mr George Asamoah Amankwah, a farmer from Tano South District of the Brong Ahafo Region who won the 2014 National Best Farmer award has added his voice to the problems that affect the agric sector.

He said the Ghanaian farmer does not have ready market for their produce even in the midst of the high interest that the banks charges on farmers in loans granted them for their farming activities, they end up with no ready market for their produce.

The 2014 best farmer however called on the minister for food and agricultural to come to the aid of the Ghanaian farmer in the area of storage facilities to minimise post harvest losses, ready market for Agricultural produce to enable farmers repay loans secured for their farming activities.

He further stressed that Most often a lot of their farm produce are left to rot at the farms at the detriment of the farmer due to lack of storage facilities and ready market for them.

On the one village one dam project, Mr George Asamoah Amankwah called for even distribution of that project to cover the entire country to enable farmers to farm through out the year instead of taking that to the three northern regions only.

Below is the audio interview with kessbenfm.com

John Awuni/ Kessbenfm.com

