Audio: We need ready market for agric produce – 2014 best farmer admonishes

Posted by: John Awuni In Business Posted on April 14, 2017 Comment

George Asamoah Amankwah/ 2014 national best farmer

Mr George Asamoah Amankwah, a farmer from Tano South District of the Brong Ahafo Region who won the 2014 National Best Farmer award has added his voice to the  problems that affect the agric sector.

He said the Ghanaian farmer does not have ready market for their produce even in the midst  of the high interest that the banks charges on farmers in loans granted them for their farming activities, they end up with no ready market  for their produce.

The 2014 best farmer however called on the minister  for food and agricultural to come to the aid of the Ghanaian farmer in the area of storage facilities to minimise post harvest losses, ready market for Agricultural produce to enable  farmers repay loans secured for  their farming activities.

He further stressed that Most often a lot of their  farm produce are left to rot at the farms at the detriment of the farmer due to lack of storage facilities and ready market for them.

On the one village one dam project, Mr George Asamoah Amankwah called for even distribution of that project to cover the entire country to enable farmers to farm through out the year instead of taking that to the three northern regions only.

Below is the audio interview with kessbenfm.com 

 

John Awuni/ Kessbenfm.com

Johnawuniktv@gmail.com