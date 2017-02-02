Attacks on NDC functionaries, supporters must end – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called for an end to the “unprovoked” attacks being unleashed on members and leaders of the main opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC).



His comment comes on the back of the invasion of the home of the party’s 2016 National Campaign Coordinator, Kofi Adams by soldiers and National Security officers, and the seizure of 5 vehicles belonging to him in his absence .



Mr. Mahama reacting to the development said in a Facebook post: “The unprovoked attacks on NDC functionaries and supporters are needless and must end. Yesterday the National Organiser of the NDC’s residence was invaded by security men from the seat of Government, the Flagstaff House in his absence, in search of vehicles when they knew very well they were on the wrong path. This must end,”









Some 15 fully armed soldiers and four National Security Operatives on Wednesday, stormed the Gulf City residence of the National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kofi Adams at Tema and took away 5 cars.

Three pickups, two of which belong to the brothers of Mr Adams and two Toyota Landcruiser vehicles owned by Mr Adams himself were driven reportedly to the Flagstaff House.

Some soldiers claiming to be attached to the National Security Secretariat, had earlier on Saturday stormed the same house but left without taking away any property.

Wednesday’s operation led by one Captain Tandoh saw the military officers going to the residence of the John Mahama 2016 Campaign Coordinator, apparently in such of stolen state cars, thought to have been hidden by officials of the NDC and former government appointees after the party lost power in the December 2016 general elections.

Meanwhile, this website can confirm that the five cars seized by the military personnel and National Security officers from the NDC’s National Organiser Kofi Adams have been returned.

