Assets taskforce rubber-stamps NPP thuggery – Nketia

The setting up of a taskforce by the presidency to retrieve state properties from past government officials only formalises the thuggery of members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in chasing after those assets, General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said.



Chief of Staff Frema Opare announced the formation of the taskforce last week in the wake of the invasion of the home of the NDC’s National Organiser Kofi Adams by some alleged soldiers with the aim of retrieving state cars in his possession.



The taskforce is made up of personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Revenue Authority, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), and the Office of the President.



The taskforce is mandated to retrieve movable and immovable assets and state assets which are still in the possession of past government officials.



Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, however, is of the opinion that the formation of the taskforce only endorses the brute force already being used by NPP members in going after those alleged assets.



“You go to write a letter to create the impression that you’re now going to justify the wrong things that have happened. They must come out to say that what has been going on is wrong. If they want to set up whatever taskorce to go and retrieve government property, there are conditions under which they should do so. We should know that yes, indeed there’s a missing government property, this is the description and this is how we are going to go about it. And then if anybody is going about it, then that person is clearly identified… When those things are collected we know where they should be sent and put to what use,” Mr Nketia told Accra-based Joy FM.

