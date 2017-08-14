Ashanti Regional Minister calls for Autonomy for UCEW-K

The Ashanti regional minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah has called for autonomy for the Kumasi Campus of the University of Education, Winneba

According to him, the college since its establishment about 15 years ago now has both infrastructures, staff and all what they need to become autonomous.

Speaking at the Second Session of the 21st Congregation of the university for the Distance Education students from the Northern Sector in Kumasi, he therefore urged the authorities to commence the processes of ensuring that campus obtains independence status.

Currently, the university is a satellite campus of University of Education, Winneba

The Chairman of the university’s Governing Council, Professor Emmanuel Abakah in his speech assured the President that it shall make every effort to achieve amicable settlement of all cases relating to the university pending before the Winneba High Court in the Central Region. The Council shall also, without delay, initiate the processes essential for eradication of the culture of rampant corruption and malfeasance perceived to be widespread in all the constituent campuses of the university.

His assurance was in response to directives which the President, Nana Akufo-Addo gave to the Governing Council when he joined in the observation of the 21st Congregation of the university at the Winneba campus in the Central Region.

Prof. Abakah said the Governing Council shall have all loopholes of waste in the university sealed and abuse of public funds completely stamped out.

He assured Ghanaians that it is the prime objective of the Council to transform the university into a corruption-free institution. Prof. Abakah allayed the fears of newly appointed staff of the university that they will lose their jobs and asked them to ignore the rumour circulating in this respect.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni said the University of Education Winneba has a huge undertaking as per its mandate to contribute to educational policy and development.

He therefore reminded the graduands that they are a critical human resource that will propel and showcase the contribution of the university to national educational development.

A total of five thousand and 74 graduands from 12 study centres of the Northern Sector of the Institute for Educational Development and Extension of the university passed out.