Ashanti Regional GNAT holds Congress

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has appealed to the Ghana National Association of Teachers, GNAT, to be guided always by legal rules and guidelines in their engagements with the government on issues that border on bargaining for improved remuneration and other better working conditions.

He emphasized the need for both parties to tackle the issues with mutual trust and understanding to remove tensions that have the tendency to disrupt academic programmes.

Mr. Osei Mensah made the appeal in an address read for him at the 5th Quadrennial and 52nd Delegates Conference of the Ashanti Regional branch of GNAT, in Kumasi.

It was under the theme, “Transforming Societies Through Education; The Role of the Teacher Towards Agenda 2030”. Mr. Osei-Mensah noted that the Free Senior High School policy of Government beginning next month cannot make the right impact on the country if the teacher is not placed at the centre.

He therefore assured that government will ensure that salaries and allowances of teachers are paid regularly and on time to engender teacher motivation for effective delivery.

Mr. Osei-Mensah commended the leadership of GNAT for the various initiatives and strategies that have been adopted not only to improve the service conditions of its membership but also enhance the professional competencies of teachers in the country. The General Secretary of the Association, urged members to exercise restraint as the national executive engages government on the 27th of this month over the payment of salary arrears due newly promoted teachers.

The Dompoasehene, Okofo Sobin-Kan, who represented Asantehene, expressed concern about the falling standard of education particularly at the basic level and urged teachers to scale up their teaching skills.

The Regional GNAT Chairperson, Madam Lucy Amanda Asamoah highlighted some of success chalked by the branch in last four years, including the acquisition of a land at Ampabame near Ejisu to construct a teachers hostel complex, securing a 36-seater bus, GNAT mobile clinic with paramedics and has also been able to brought back members who defected to Coalition for Concern teachers.