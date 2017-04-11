Arrested Delta Forces freed but fined

A Kumasi Circuit court has fined 13 members of the Delta Force with 200 penalty units each.

They have also been asked to sign a bond of good behavior for six months or risk being imprisoned for three years if defaulted.

The accused persons pleaded guilty to the charges of assault on a public officer, causing unlawful damage,rioting and conspiracy to commit crime.

The accused came in all handcuffed to each other amidst heavy security presence at the court.

Lawyer for the accused, Gary Nimako prayed the court to consider his clients since they were first time offenders, they turned themselves to the Police after the escape from the KMA court and they are young persons who should be allowed to go back to the society to reform.

The court presided over by Mr Ekow Mensah ruled that the accused persons pay a fine of 200 penalty units each which represents 2,400 Ghana cedis.

