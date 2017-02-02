Ankaase hospital appeals to gov’t to construct deplorable link road

The administrator of the Ankaase hosipital in the Affigya kwabre East in the Ashanti region Mr Amankwah,have made a passionate appeal to the government to come to their aid by expediting a speedy action that will see to the immediate construction of their deplorable link roads.

The dilapidated state of roads and according to aggrieved staffs and the administrator of the Ankaase hospital has made totally unmotorable especially during rainy season and therefore poses a serious threat to pregnant women at the time of labour.

Mr Amankwah lamented that ,they are sometimes faced with the challenge when there is excessive bleeding and as to how to convey pregnant women and patients from their village to the hospital especially when their condition is serious and need to be transferred to Okomfo Anokye Teaching hospital becomes a headache.

Due to the foregoing long standing challenges, the above mentioned district, they noted now appears to be totally out of the jurisdiction of government and some most influential people like former first Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, Former Attorney general Betty Mould Iddrisu,Founder and leader of Ghana freedom party Madam Akua Donkor, Akwasi Addei Odike,Nana Agyenim Boateng aka Gyataba and Dr AmoakoTumffour are all from this district but since all their petition visavis the construction of their roads have fallen on death ear.

In an interview with Akwadaa Nyame,the assembly member of the area,Hon Francis Yamoah explained that,due to the nature of the road network, there has been an increase rate of mortality among pregnant women and the children in the area.

The hospital administrator, Mr Amankwah added that, there has been frequently death among pregnant women including children through child birth because of the difficulties they encounter when conveyed in vehicle to the hospital.

He stressed that there are times where they have to be carried on their shoulders and spend much time n one patient and also cover over two to three miles before they can get a car. The delay he maintained sometimes cause the death of the woman or the baby and sometimes both before reaching the hospital.

He indicated another sad challenge which is school inability to attend classes since the public has turned their classroom into the public toilet

Kessbenfm.com/Akwadaa Nyame/Kumasi