Allan Nyom wants African Nations Cup moved to end selection issues

West Brom defender Allan Nyom wants to see the “crazy” timing of the African Nations Cup changed to avoid more club against country rows.

The Cameroon international was left out of their title-winning squad last month before becoming embroiled in a dispute between the Baggies and the Indomitable Lions.

Nyom initially made himself unavailable before changing his mind but was still left out of coach Hugo Broos’ final squad for the tournament in Gabon, which Cameroon won by beating Egypt 2-1 on Sunday.

Despite being omitted he missed games against Derby and Tottenham as the Baggies had not received clearance from the Cameroon Football Federation which forced FIFA to step in and resolve the issue.

Nyom was one of eight players who missed the tournament, including Liverpool’s Joel Matip who had retired from International duty but was still blocked from playing for the Reds until FIFA’s intervention.

And now he wants the African Nations Cup moved to end selection issues.

“If it’s in the summer everyone would go and the development of the tournament is going to go up. During the January months it’s very crazy,” Nyom told Press Association Sport. “The moment when they put the African Cup is very bad. You can play in the summer, you can play perfectly.

“In January it’s a very bad time to put a tournament like this. If you are playing in a different league, not a big league, you can go but when you are playing in the Premier League it’s very hard.

“This tournament is a good tournament and is good for the African people and countries but, at the moment, they put it in January and a lot of players are going to have a problem. This time it was me, next time it will be others.

“I’m lucky to play in the Premier League and there are a lot of players who want to be here. When you get this chance you can’t go to a tournament and come back.

“Imagine I went to the African Cup and I came back and the team is winning. How can I enter the team? You almost miss the second part of the league.

“I think the European clubs don’t matter (care) about the African Cup because it’s in January. If it was in the summer everyone would care and everyone would watch. When it’s in January it loses something, loses viewers, people, and the big problem is for the players.”

The 28-year-old, who has impressed for Albion after joining from Watford in the summer, also admits he does not expect to be recalled immediately by Broos, who said on Sunday those who did not play would rue their decision.

“Honestly, if I was the manager I wouldn’t call me because when you have a team and win the trophy you stay with those players. It’s normal. I don’t think I’m going to go for the next games,” said the full-back, who has 16 caps for Cameroon.

“He decided not to call me or put me on the final list. It’s his choice, I can’t do anything. It was a good choice in the end because they won the Cup and I’m happy as well at West Brom.

“It’s life. Everyone makes his choice and I have to accept this choice. I don’t think anyone who wasn’t there regrets something.”

