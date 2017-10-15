Ali Suraj meets with Nasara Coordinators in the Central Region

Change is said to be an inevitable occurrence in all spheres of life and is often accompanied by the need for service by men of ability and selflessness. This time around, the wind of change has tend to blow across the party leadership of the NPP as the party is set for a Congress next year.

On that very note, Suraj met with Nasara Coordinators in the Central Region on Saturday 14th October, 2017 to humbly declare his intention to offer himself for elections this next year as a National Nasara Coordinator of the great party-NPP.He relayed to them that “In his opinion, an impressive deal of work has already begun by the incumbent crop of national executives by securing for us the overwhelming victory of 2016, and it is his passion to maintain the successes so far and add his own quota to the glories chalked.

Ali Suraj therefore did not hesitate to humbly plead the support of all the honourable Nasara Coordinators of the great party in the form of prayers and pieces of advice to help me execute my campaign well and consequently serve them better.

Expectedly He thanked them well for the audience and reception granted him and assured of his continuous connection with them.

*#TheBattleRemainsTheLord’s*

Ali Suraj- Your Next National Nasara Coordinator, Insha Allah.

*#Suraj4Nasara*

*#I’m4Suraj*

🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱

Campaign Team