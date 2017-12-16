Ali Suraj bits our gallant Patriots Godspeed and a fruitful Conference

The governing New Patriotic Party will holding its extraordinary conference in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi to review the party’s constitution.

As part of this mammoth event, the aspiring National Nasara Coordinator Ali Suraj has taken time of his busy schedule to wish party faithfuls who will travelling from far and near to the Ashanti Regional capital for the event God’s guidance and safe trip.

In a press statement issued by the Aspiring National Nasara coordinator and copied to Kessbenfm.com the statement reads:

I, by this medium stand with every functionary of the NPP in prayer, spirit and extend best of wishes as you travel from walk of destinations to honor and make this *Great fraternity,~NPP* more greater by fulfilling to the latter yet another constitutional requirements as enshrined in Article 9(A)(5) of the NPP constitution.

I pray, your purpose of this journey be met. Do us matchless proud, we believe in your sound judgement. Make the best of consideration towards this constitutional reforms we are to embark on.

I wishe the *Party Leadership as well as delegates and faithfuls* a successful extraordinary delegates’ conference. *Victory 2020*

*#TheBattleRemainsTheLord’s*

Ali Suraj- Your Next National Nasara Coordinator, Insha Allah.

*#Suraj4Nasara*

*#I’m4Suraj*