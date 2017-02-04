Akufo-Addo gov’t to hunt for assets unlawfully held by individuals

An NPP Government has set up a task-force with sole responsibility of retrieving state assets unlawfully kept by individuals.

The statement signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, said, “ The Office of the Chief of Staff is informed of various state assets including landed properties and vehicles, which are yet to be handed over to the government by individuals, contrary to the law.”

The statement announcing the ‘Task-force on Retrieval of State Assets’, however, did not make direct reference to officials of the immediate past National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

“Consequently, government has set up a team comprising officials from the following departments to coordinate the location and retrieval of all such assets in the national interest.”

The agencies include the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division) the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), and the office of the President.

The statement, however, urged persons in possession of such national assets to take immediate steps to return them accordingly.

“Persons with state properties unlawfully in their possession should endeavor to contact the task-force and make arrangements to surrender same with immediate effect.”

It added that “The general public is also hereby encouraged to provide information on any properties believed to be within the above-mentioned category to the task-force via ‘Task-force on Retrieval of State Assets, the CID Headquarters, Accra, on 0299012238.

Kessbenfm.com