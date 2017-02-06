Akufo-Addo appoints Kwadwo Antwi as CEO of GTDC

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr Kwadwo Antwi as the acting CEO of the Ghana Tourist Development Company Ltd (GTDC).



A letter signed by Minister-designate of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mrs Catherine Afeku, said: “I write on behalf of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, to inform you of your appointment as the Acting CEO of the Ghana Tourist Development Company Ltd (GTDC), effective Monday, 6 February 2017.”



The letter requested the Chief Director of the Ministry “who is in copy of this letter to facilitate a smooth handing over process and to assist in settling you into your new role”, the letter dated 1 February said.



Mr Antwi, in the letter, was asked to “kindly indicate in writing your acceptance of this position as soon as possible”.



The Ghana Tourist Development Company Limited (GTDC) was established in 1972 as a Limited Liability Company to operate as the investment and commercial wing of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.