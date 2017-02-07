Aggrieved workers of SHC want MD removed

Some aggrieved workers of the State Housing Company(SHC) has petitioned government to remove from office their Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Sarpong.

They’ve further called on government to cause the interdiction of some top mangers of the company whom they accused of running the state institution down.

In a petition addressed to the office of the President and the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, the concerned workers also demanded the dissolution of the Board to ensure efficiency of the company.

The spokesperson for the workers who wished to remain anonymous in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM called on government to commence investigations into the activities of all the persons they have accused so far of running the company down.

“We’ve asked that the Board be dissolved simply because of the massive corruption going on in the company. We’ve cited certain concerns in our communique/petition and indiscriminate sale of company properties done under ridiculously low rate. All what we are saying is that it was not proper to guarantee a loan to a private person. We want a probe to be instituted into that matter and all those found culpable must face the law. And all those issues raised in our petition. That is the more reason why we are calling for those in the realm of affairs to step aside so that a proper probe can be instituted in all these issues that we’ve raised,” he disclosed.

In July 1995, the State Housing Corporation was converted to a limited liability company and now operates as a fully-fledged commercial enterprise, working as the main housing development agency of the government.