We’re solidly behind Akufo-Addo’s devt agenda – Togbe Afede

The president of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, has rallied chiefs across the country to play active roles in developing the country.



Togbe Afede XIV, who led a delegation from the House to pay a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, February 7, pledged support to the new administration and stated: “We are reorganising to support you to resolve all chieftaincy conflicts to help unite our people. We are mobilising all our chiefs to play a greater role in governance.”



The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State in the Volta Region stated: “There is no room for apathetic spectators” hence the need for “every Ghanaian to lend their support” to the development of the country.



He stated that the task of developing the country cannot be accomplished by few, hence a greater collaboration between the presidency and the chieftaincy institution.



He applauded Mr Akufo-Addo’s “stance against corruption and [resolve] to fight it”. He singled out the asset declaration initiative by the president and the instruction to ministers to do the same.



Togbe Afede XIV said: “Many of your (Akufo-Addo’s) actions and pronouncements since assumption of office are very reassuring; we commend you and assure you of our support.”



He noted that the House is “excited about your 1-dsitrict-1-factory and see it as an [avenue for] jobs for our people”.



He praised Akufo-Addo’s vision for the Railway, Aviation and Transportation sector, adding that the “commitment to the development of inner cities and Zongos is laudable” for which “I cannot imagine what will become of the likes of Nima and Chorkor if we do nothing about them 40 years from now.”