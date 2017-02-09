AFCON performances rewarded with ranking surge

The most significant changes for the February edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking arrive courtesy of matches played at the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Cameroon’s victory at the tournament helped them climb 29 places into 33rd position while Egypt’s silver-medal finish secured them a place in the Top 25. The Pharaohs (23, plus 12) are now the highest ranked CAF team. AFCON semi-finalists Burkina Faso (38, plus 15) and Ghana (45, plus 9) also enjoyed large gains while quarter- finalists Congo DR (37, plus 12), Morocco (48, plus 9) and hosts Gabon (87, plus 21) also have cause to celebrate.

In total, 60 matches counted towards the latest ranking. These included the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (32 games), the 2017 Copa Centroamericana (15 games) and international friendlies (13 games). The aforementioned moves for teams at the African Cup of Nations weren’t the only results from a tournament which meant positive ranking results for nations. Honduras (65, plus 10) and El Salvador (114, plus 24) enjoyed substantial gains thanks to their performances at the 2017 Copa Centroamericana held from 13 to 22 January.

Despite the many successes from the Americas and Africa over the preceding weeks, the composition of the top five teams remains unchanged for the February ranking. Argentina (1), Brazil (2), Germany (3), Chile (4) and Belgium (5) hold onto their positions while France (6, plus 1) move past Colombia (7, minus 1). A notable mention must go to the following five teams, who all teams reached best-ever positions this month: Poland (14, plus 1), Peru (18, plus 1), Iceland (20, plus 1), Congo DR (37, plus 12), and Curacao (73, plus 2).Pol

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 9 March 2017.

