I Accept The Blame Of Poor Security At The K.M.A Court – DCOP Ken Yeboah

The Ashanti regional police commander DCOP Ken Yeboah has admitted his outfit is blameable for the poor Security at the KMA circuit court during the trial of the Delta Force case.

DCOP Ken Yeboah made this remarks during an exclusive interview with Omanhene Yaw Adu Boakye on Thursday during the most popular morning show “Maakye” on kessbenfm .

“I humbly accept the full responsibility of the fact that the security personnel dispatched to the court premises during the Delta Force trial were not enough to combat such a mob action”, Commander admitted.

He however denied the allegations that the police administration included some pregnant police personnels together with abled officers to man the court premises.

He finally pledged his commitment to the people of Ghana especially the Ashanti region to remain calm under his administration as he is not ready to compromise any insubordination in the region .

Story : Randy Jay Abubakar/Kessbenfm.com