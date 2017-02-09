4pm-6am Curfew Imposed In Bimbilla

The Interior Ministry has imposed a 4pm to 6am curfew on Bimbila, the capital town of the Nanumba North district of the Northern region.

The curfew, which takes immediate effect was imposed after gunshots were heard in the town Thursday.

It is not clear yet what may have triggered another bout of gun shots in an area noted for its ethnic and chieftaincy violence.

Joy News’ Seth Kwame Boateng reports that the police have arrived at the area and are trying to restore calm.

The police are yet to adequately brief the media about the cause of the violence, the factions involved and possible casualties that may have bee recorded.

A shooting incident which led to the death of the overlord of Bimbilla, Naa Dasana Abdulai Andani II in 2014 resulted in the imposition of a 12 hour curfew In 2014.

The shooting incident was triggered by a disagreement between two chieftaincy factions over where to bury the late chief of the town, Nakpaa-Naa Salifu Dawuni.

Since then, the Bimbilla township has been fraught with similar incidents which have claimed the lives of many and destroyed properties running into several thousands of cedis.

myjoyonline