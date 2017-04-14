‘I lost my mind’ – MzBel

Ghanaians have recently endured a handful of somewhat weird act by one of their own most celebrated musicians; Nana Ekua Amoah – the ’16 years’ hit-maker MzBel who has been in the news for some wrong reasons.

Indeed, right from the beginning of her music career the daughter of an Engineer, Mr. Albert A. Amoah and the late Agnes Nyarko, the last of seven female children ‘MzBel’ has suffered lots of public harrasement, criticism and ridicule as a result of certain utterances of hers; and it has been so in the course of the peak if the recent campaign season prior to the general election in Ghana in 2016 when she (MzBel) made some distasteful pronouncements about the then flagbearer of the ruling political party of the Republic of Ghana – Nana Addo-Dankwa Akuffo Addo.

It became clear that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had her support and the ex-president (Mr. John Dramani) had her endorsement in favour of a win in the presidential election.

The outcome of the said election is public knowledge now, and she (MzBel) has come face-to-face with the consequences of her ‘irresponsible’ utterances.

Speaking to Deloris Frimpong Manso (aka; Delay) on the ‘Delay Show’ on GH-One TV this week, MzBel revealed that she lost her mind.

When ‘Delay’ refered to her (MzBel) situation whereby her son is refused the right to know his biological father vis-à-vis the definition by the dictionary; i.e.: “a child of unmarried parents”, she (‘Delay’) affirmed that her (MzBel) baby is a ‘bastard’.

According to her (Mzbel), her son is now three (3) years old; and she refuses to admit despite the fact that she is not married and refuses to get married to her son’s true father that her son is a bastard.

Relating to her son and who his father was, Mzel adamantly refused to disclose any name even after insistent demand by ‘Delay’ for a concrete answer to clear the air about her son’s dad since it has been a concern of her fans and the rest of the world.

One of the suggested names which came up was Mr. Prince Amoabeng – CEO of UT Bank; and she (Mzbel) denied that he was the father. and then Delay asked if she had ever ‘slept’ with him (Prince Amoabeng) and she responded, ‘oh several times’, and she laughed loudly.

She added that, she went through a lot during delivery because she her pregnancy passed the natural nine (9) month period and so she had to endure some some surgical operations and this resulted in her ‘insanity’ or ‘loss if mind’ for a period and she knows because she was told about certain utterances she had made during that period and some time later as well.

