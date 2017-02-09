200 state vehicles not missing; claim baseless

The Former Deputy Chief of Staff of the erstwhile John Mahama government has debunked accusations by ruling government that 200 cars are missing from the Presidential fleet.

In a statement issued in Accra on Thursday, February 9, Mr Johnny Osei Kofi accused the government of an attempt “to create the impression of scarcity and use same as a pretext to justify the unwarranted falsehood about missing vehicles belonging to the Presidency” and that it is “disingenuous and unbecoming of a public official whose actions must be guided by integrity and candour.”

In a statement the former government official provided the full list of vehicles, their registration and chassis numbers.

Read the full statement below

200 STATE VEHICLES NOT MISSING

I am constrained to correct yet another distortion about the whereabouts of vehicles belonging to the Presidency. On Wednesday, Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Flagstaff House, in a widely circulated interview, claimed that 200 vehicles in the pool at the presidency were missing.

He also claimed that the supposed disappearance of these vehicles has created an acute shortage compelling President Akufo Addo to resort to the use of 2007 model BMW vehicles and in some instances his own cross-country vehicle for official duties.

The claims of Eugene Arhin are false, baseless without merit. They represent a continuation of the distortions and bad faith that have characterised the conduct of the NPP side of the Transition team.

As part of the transition process, both the Assets and Logistics Committee on the NPP side were given a detailed list of all vehicles in the pool at the Presidency.

More importantly, a total of 641 vehicles were listed and properly accounted for. This was duly captured in the handing over notes. The breakdown of the vehicles are indicated in the table below;

NO. VEHICLE TYPE NUMBER OF VEHICLES

1 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER V8 142

2 TOYOTA HILUX 8

3 TOYOTA HIACE 3

4 TOYOTA AVALON 33

5 TOYOTA FORTUNER 2

6 TOYOTA COROLLA 58

7 TOYOTA AVENSIS 55

8 TOYOTA CAMRY 75

9 TOYOTA HYUNDAI i10 52

10 NISSAN TEANA 5

11 MAHINDRA 4

12 TOYOTA PRADO 54

13 NISSAN PATROL 7

14 NISSAN NAVARA 6

15 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER (LX) 24

16 HONDA MOTOR BYKES 4

17 NISSAN SENTRA 17

18 HYUNDAI ELANTRA 7

19 NISSAN SUNNY 4

20 HYUNDAI ACCENT 8

21 FORD/PASSAT 6

22 CHRYSLER 15

23 MERCEDES BENZ 2

24 HYUNDAI 4

25 BMW 12

26 IVECO 10

27 MITSUBISHI PAJERO 2

TOTAL 641

It is befuddling that several weeks after the NPP administration begun this campaign of disinformation and harassment of members of the immediate past government, it has as yet failed to put out an iota of evidence to back these claims.

If the NPP government was sincere about these claims,it would have published a full list of all allegedly missing vehicles and provide specific information on each of them.

I also found astonishing, the claim by Eugene Arhin that President Akufo Addo cannot find decent vehicles to use and has had to rely on 2007 model BMWs for his movements since becoming President.

It must be placed on record that the use of the BMWs and his personal vehicle, if it is true, is not due to the non-availability of presidential vehicles. It is clearly a choice that he made on his own accord.

Among the vehicles handed over to the NPP team were two bulletproof salon cars and two bulletproof cross country vehicles specifically dedicated to the use of the President. Both sets of bulletproof vehicles are relatively new and in good condition for the transportation of the President.

Added to this is a fleet of almost new Mercedes Benz vehicles. Surely if President Akufo Addo can use 10 year old vehicles, he should be able to use vehicles that are relatively new and in good condition.

The attempt therefore by Eugene Arhin to create the impression of scarcity and use same as a pretext to justify the unwarranted falsehood about missing vehicles belonging to the Presidency is disingenuous and unbecoming of a public official whose actions must be guided by integrity and candour.

It is obvious from the foregoing that Eugene Arhin’s intervention is part of a grand scheme by the Akufo Addo/Bawumia government to demonise members of the previous administration for cheap partisan propaganda purposes.

In the interest of transparency and candour, a detailed inventory of all vehicles accounted for during the transition process has been attached to this statement.

The onus now lies squarely on the Akufo Addo/Bawumia government to provide very specific details of the supposedly missing vehicles out of the list provided below.

JOHNNY OSEI KOFI

FORMER DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF

Thursday, 9th February, 2017

