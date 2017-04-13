﻿﻿Monaco wonderkid Mbappe sets stunning Champions League record in fine Dortmund display

Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe set a sensational Champions League record after starring in his side’s victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

The highly-rated forward netted twice as the Ligue 1 side downed Dortmund 3-2 in the first leg of their quarter-final clash, putting Leonardo Jardim’s men in pole position to reach the last four.

And, in doing so, Mbappe became the youngest player to score twice in a Champions League knockout fixture at the age of 18 years and 113 days old.

Mbappe has now scored 21 goals in all competitions for Monaco so far this season following his Dortmund double, with two of those strikes helping see off Manchester City in the Champions League last 16.